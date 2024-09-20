BOSTON (WHDH) - A fueling problem at Boston Logan Airport prompted a temporary ground stop and left residual delays into the early afternoon Friday.

A message on the FAA’s Air Traffic Control System Command Center first announced the ground stop near 10:40 a.m.

Contacted shortly before 12 p.m., Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said the airport’s fuel system needed to be restarted. Mehigan said the system was down for less than one hour.

Massport on its website listed a handful of delays for departing and arriving flight as of around 12 p.m.

Though Mehigan said there may be residual delays due to the ground stop, they are not expected to last long.

In addition to ground stop delays, the FAA was already noting separate delays at Logan on Friday due to a low cloud ceiling in the area as wet weather moves through the region.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)