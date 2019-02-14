Fugitive accused of hitting 2 cruisers during wild chase from NH to Mass.

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Nashua, New Hampshire man who was wanted for failing to appear in court to face a felony drug charge hit two police cruisers Wednesday night during a wild car chase that started in the Granite State and ended in Lowell, officials said.

Robert Ayles, 36, fled in a Toyota Camry when he was spotted by Nashua police officers about 7:16 p.m., according to police. When officers tried to stop him in nearby Hudson, he allegedly hit two police cruisers and fled the area.

Before the chase ended in Lowell, police say they were forced to deflate Ayles’ tires with a spike strip.

“Whenever you have someone using a motor vehicle, ramming it into two police cars, it’s obviously a dangerous situation and a concern for officer safety and for the general public,” Hudson Police Officer Davot Cayot said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Ayles was taken into custody.

