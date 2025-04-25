BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Department of Justice announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted in the shooting of a Brockton woman.

Romeo Miller, 26, of Brockton, was taken into custody in Taunton yesterday.

Prosecutors said he was part of a shootout at a house party in June; it was captured on security camera.

One woman was shot in the chest. She survived.

Four men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with the incident.

