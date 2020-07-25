Fugitive charged with coronavirus relief fraud who faked death from Andover arrested in Georgia

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - An Andover man and fugitive who authorities say faked his own death to avoid prosecution has been arrested in Georgia.

David A. Staveley, who was charged with filing bank loan applications fraudulently and seeking more than a half-million dollars in forgivable loans from the Small Business Administration due to the pandemic, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday, officials said.

Staveley had been ordered released on $10,000 unsecured bond with GPS monitoring.

The U.S. Marshal and Rhode Island State Police say that Staveley’s GPS monitor was removed on May 26 and his vehicle was recovered near a beach in Quincy in June.

Staveley allegedly left the keys in the ignition along with a suicide note and his wallet containing his driver’s license, issued in Massachusetts, and multiple credit cards, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police, at the time, launched a search for his body.

Staveley is believed to have traveled to Tennessee and was located driving a minivan with stolen license plates near Alpharetta, Georgia, authorities said.

He was in possession of multiple forms of identifications and ID badges bearing different names at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

