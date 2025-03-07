REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A fugitive suspect fatally shot himself at Wonderland MBTA station Friday morning.

State Police believe the individual was wanted out of North Carolina on an outstanding warrant for child sex crimes.

“Troopers located the man in his parked car at the Wonderland MBTA Station,” state police said in a statement. “When they approached the man seated in his vehicle, he revealed a firearm and abruptly shot himself.”

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Commuters attempting to park in the garage were impacted. Buses, shuttles, and the Blue Line were all running as normal.

