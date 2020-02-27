Fugitive taken back into custody after escaping from holding cell in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Taunton man wanted on warrants for assault and battery is now facing a slew of charges after troopers said he escaped from a holding cell Tuesday night.

State police troopers took 42-year-old Victor Ussow into custody around 3:30 p.m. at a home on Wales Street and transported him to a holding cell in Middleborough, from which they noticed he had escaped about six hours later, according to a release issued by the department.

A preliminary investigation indicates the cell door did not properly lock, allowing Ussow to exit and flee out a back door.

Troopers who returned to the home on Wales Street around 11 p.m reported that they had seen Ussow trying to flee out a window.

As they placed him back into custody, they said Ussow struck and kicked troopers.

He is now facing additional charges of escape from a lockup, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.

An investigation is underway to determine why the cell door did not properly lock.

