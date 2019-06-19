TORRINGTON, CONN. (WHDH) - A fugitive who agreed to turn himself over to police if he received 15,000 likes on a Facebook post of his wanted poster has been taken into custody in Connecticut.

Jose Simms contacted Enfield police asking them to pick him up on Wednesday because he was a wanted person, according to Torrington police.

Enfield police officers placed Simms into custody without incident and transported him to the Torrington Police Department, where he was processed on four counts of failure to appear – first degree and three counts of failure to appear – 2nd degree.

Simms is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old had posed a challenge to Torrington police in mid-May that he would turn himself over if enough people responded to his wanted poster on Facebook.

The post quickly garnered about 29,000 likes and over 1,700 comments but Simms still did not turn himself in until mid-June.

