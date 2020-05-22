BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHDH) — A fugitive wanted in connection with a serious assault in Litchfield, New Hampshire was arrested in Buffalo, New York on Friday morning, officials said.

Devin Leonard, 23, fled to his home state of New York from New Hampshire following an incident on April 2, when he committed simple assault, second-degree assault (strangulation), sexual assault and false imprisonment, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

On Friday morning, authorities located Leonard at a residence in the 100 block of Garfield in Buffalo and arrested him without incident.

He was transported to the Erie County Jail, where he will be processed and held as a fugitive from justice.

Leonard will have an initial court hearing in New York prior to being returned to New Hampshire.

