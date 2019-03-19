Fugitive wanted in connection with vicious Waltham assault turns himself over to police

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An “armed and dangerous” fugitive wanted in connection with a vicious assault at a hotel in Waltham early Monday morning has turned himself over to police.

Darren Dyette, 29, of South Boston, surrendered to law enforcement after an extensive search that spanned about 24 hours, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Dyette is charged with assault and battery with a shod foot, assault and battery with the ground, strangulation, suffocation, two counts of witness intimidation, assault on a household member, and threatening to commit murder.

Officers responding around 5 a.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel on Fourth Avenue learned one person had allegedly been assaulted by Dyette, who officials say was armed with a weapon.

Several law enforcement agencies, including state police K9 teams, lost track of Dyette following a brief foot pursuit.

He was also said to be wanted on a warrant for malicious destruction of a motor vehicle in Boston.

The public was urged not to approach Dyette.

