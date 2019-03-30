Fugitive wanted in deadly New Bedford crash caught in RI

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly crash in New Bedford that left one woman dead and a man seriously injured was tracked down and arrested in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on Saturday, state police say.

Officers responding to the area of Ashley Boulevard and Tallman Street on March 27 determined that James Bennett-Werra, 21, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a Toyota Corolla driven by 68-year-old Janet Murphy.

Murphy died as a result of the crash and her passenger was seriously injured.

Police say Bennett-Wera, who was wanted at the time of the crash after cutting off a court-ordered electronic monitoring bracelet, fled the scene on foot.

He was arrested in Pawtucket about 5 p.m.

No additional information was immediately available.

