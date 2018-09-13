Fugitive wanted in fatal 2014 Boston stabbing nabbed in Dominican Republic

BOSTON (WHDH) - A fugitive wanted in connection with a fatal 2014 stabbing in Dorchester was arrested Wednesday in the Dominican Republic, police said.

Officers assigned to the department’s Fugitive Unit took custody of Freidy Baez, 30, of Boston, in Santo Domingo about 2:45 p.m., according to Boston police. He was extradited back to Boston and is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court.

Baez was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of George Sanchez, who was found stabbed in the area of 5 Ames St. about 12:04 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2014. Sanchez was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

