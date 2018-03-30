Full ‘Blue Moon’ to appear in sky on Saturday

(WHDH) — Keep an eye on the sky this weekend! A full “Blue Moon” will be visible on Saturday night.

The moon rises around 7:25 p.m. It will be the second Blue Moon of the year. The first occurred back in January.

If you’re a fan of lunar events, be ready. The next Blue Moon won’t occur until Halloween 2020.

Blue Moons are not actually blue and they don’t look different from any other full moon, according to Space.com.

Full "blue moon" tomorrow night. The next time we'll have a "blue moon" (two full moons in one month) won't be until Halloween 2020! pic.twitter.com/MSVKGi6nJu — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) March 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)