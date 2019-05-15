‘Full patch’ member of Hell’s Angels pleads guilty to drug, gun charges in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A purported “full patch” member of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hell’s Angels pleaded guilty Tuesday to selling methamphetamine and cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm after police say they caught him with drugs, weapons, body armor, and cash.

Douglas Leedham, 54, of North Providence, is facing between 5 and 40 years in federal prison after officers executing a search warrant at his home in February found 39 grams of methamphetamine, 19 grams of cocaine, two handguns, a 12 gauge shotgun, two body armor vests, 35 knives, four hatchets, five expandable and four flashlight batons, a set of brass knuckles, $6,422 in cash, and assorted items used in the packaging and distribution of drugs.

Leedham, who was convicted in Rhode Island Superior Court in 2013 of carrying a pistol without a license, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 29.

