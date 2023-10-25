BOSTON (WHDH) - Service for part of the MBTA’s Green Line was once again disrupted when a pantograph issue forced C Branch riders to switch to shuttle buses.

The transportation authority said buses replaced service between Coolidge Corner and Kenmore due to a “train with a pantograph issue” at Saint Paul Street.

“Personnel from the MBTA Vehicle Maintenance Department are performing inspections of the pantographs on Green Line trolleys as they work to identify the root cause of the recent issues,” an MBTA spokesperson said in a statement.

The switch was announced an hour after the MBTA said service was delayed for 20 minutes due to a disabled train around 11:20 a.m.

In an update at 2 p.m., the MBTA announced that regular service between Coolidge Corner and Kenmore had resumed.

Wednesday’s service issue was the latest pantograph-related incident to affect the Green Line, after similar cases occurred on the Green Line Extension on Friday and another a day later by Copley station.

Service was also hampered on Tuesday due to a “power problem” near Copley, affecting both the line’s B and E branches.

Green Line C Branch Update: Regular service has resumed between Coolidge Corner and Kenmore.https://t.co/cVDftcJDVq — MBTA (@MBTA) October 25, 2023

