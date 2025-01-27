MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A strike is impacting classes at Tufts University this week.

Full-time lecturers launched a two-day strike after 10 months of stalled contract negotiations. They want a 3.5 percent pay increase, a cost-of-living adjustment, and what they call manageable workloads.

Tufts says the walkout, taking place Monday and Tuesday, does not affect classes taught by tenured faculty, part-time lecturers, professors of the practice, or graduate teaching assistants.

