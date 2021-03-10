Fully vaccinated people don’t need to produce negative test, quarantine upon arrival in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - New state guidance says those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t have to produce a negative test or quarantine upon arrival in Massachusetts if they are asymptomatic.

Individuals who have received two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines or who have received a single-dose of the Janssen vaccine more than 14 days ago and who do not have symptoms do not have to obtain a negative test prior to traveling to, or quarantine upon arrival to Massachusetts.

COVID-19 vaccinated individuals arriving in Massachusetts must have documentation of their vaccinations, including the dates of administration, available if asked.

This exception does not include vaccinated individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, who must follow all testing and quarantine guidance outlined in the travel rules.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)