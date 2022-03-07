BOSTON (WHDH) - A building in South Boston was evacuated Monday night as firefighters worked to clear the fumes.

A hazmat team was also on the scene on West Second Street to help monitor the air and determine the source of the odor.

The building is being vented and officials are still investigating.

There has been no word on any injuries.

Companies are on scene at 141 W. Second St looking for a source of fumes in building . BFD-Hazmat is on scene to help monitor air & determine source. The building has been evacuated for safety & is being vented. pic.twitter.com/0D3yp5WmE5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 8, 2022

