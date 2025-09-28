EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bubbles, boating, and balloon animals in Easton on Sunday — all part of the Family Fun Fest and Food Drive held by Belmond’s Wish at Camp Maplewood.

The event collects food donations for the less fortunate and featured games and events for everyone in the family.

Organizer and Belmond’s dad, Steven Schwartz, said, “The whole point is to empower young kids to realize that giving back to the community is not a chore, it’s a fun thing to do, it’s a good thing to do, it’s a feel-good thing.”

It’s the third year the festival has been held by Belmond Schwartz and his family. He started it when he was just 8.

“When I saw people who were less fortunate than me, I felt really bad and I thought maybe I could do something for the community and then I thought of donating food to the local food pantry,” he said.

Steven Schwartz said the community has seen an increased need at local pantries.

Everyone who came to the festival was asked to bring food donations.

Learn more: https://www.belmondswish.org/event-details-registration/family-festival-food-drive

