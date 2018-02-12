Fund-raiser to send hundreds of Boston students to see Marvel movie “Black Panther” for free

BOSTON (WHDH) - Liz Miranda, Executive Director of the Hawthorne Youth and Community Center in Roxbury, is working with her team to raise money for hundreds of Boston students to see the new Marvel movie “Black Panther” for free.

Miranda has raised nearly $10,000 through a GoFundMe campaign for the students to see the movie.

“Black Panther” is the latest Marvel film and features a predominantly black cast.

On Miranda’s GoFundMe page, she wrote in part, “The fund you are donating to, is to specifically support as many youth in Boston to go see Black Panther for free along with snacks during the Boston School vacation week. Our withdrawal plan is to buy out at least 3 theaters and purchase as many tickets and food vouchers on three different days and work with community agencies, the City of Boston and schools to identify students/ young people to attend the screenings.”

People world-wide are raising money for students from different cities to see the movie, which premieres later this week. To date, there are over 400 fund-raisers currently in place that will send thousands of students across the country to the movie.

