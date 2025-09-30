CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The funding fight between Harvard and the Trump administration is not over.

A civil rights office within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has formally recommended barring Harvard from receiving federal funding.

Three months ago, the office cut $3 billion in Harvard’s funding citing what they considered failures in tackling antisemitism on campus.

A judge deemed those budget cuts illegal.

Harvard now has 20 days to choose if they will request a hearing about these possible funding cuts.

