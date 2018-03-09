Fundraiser set up for woman, 3 children killed in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A fundraiser has been set up for a family that was found dead inside a home in West Brookfield last week.

Police say 38-year-old Sarah Bermudez, her 8-year-old daughter Madison, her 6-year-old son James and her 2-year-old son Michael, were found killed on March 1 on Old Warren Road.

A family friend has started a gofundme page to help with memorial services and other finances. The goal is to raise $10,000.

Police found the bodies in an upstairs bedroom while responding to a well-being check. A source said the victims appeared to have been stabbed and burned.

No arrest have been made. Investigators say they are searching for a gas can that is missing from the home.

