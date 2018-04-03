Fundraiser to benefit Boston EMT after 2nd cancer diagnosis

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Boston EMS Relief Association (BEMSRA) is holding a fundraiser to help a veteran EMT battling cancer.

Bob Perez has worked as a Boston EMT for more than 29 years. Recently, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer for the second time.

BEMSRA organizers said they want to give back to Perez since he has devoted so many years of service to being an EMT. The organization is holding a raffle at the West Roxbury ELKS Club in West Roxbury.

