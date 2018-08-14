WASHINGTON (WHDH) - FBI agent Peter Strzok has been fired by the bureau but thousands of people are chipping in to help him cover his legal bills and other expenses.

After the news of his firing Monday morning, a GoFundMe page was set up for Strzok and raised thousand of dollars in a matter of hours.

More than $262,000 had been donated as of Tuesday morning.

The fundraising campaign, created by “Friends Of Special Agent Peter Strok,” says Strzok is facing mounting legal expenses and loss of income.

The former agent investigated Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and worked on the Russia probe.

He was removed after revelations that he exchanged texts critical of President Donald Trump with FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he had an affair.

