UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Uxbridge Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning while trying to help a driver on the side of Route 146.

Officer LaPorta will be honored with the following services:

Visitation/Wake: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 2:00pm-6:00pm, St. Mary’s Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA

Funeral Service: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:00AM, St. Mary’s Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA

Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery, 88 Granite St, Uxbridge, MA

