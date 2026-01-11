UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Uxbridge Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for officer Stephen LaPorta, 43, who was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on Wednesday morning while trying to help a driver on the side of Route 146.

Officer LaPorta will be honored with the following services:

Visitation/Wake: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 2:00pm-6:00pm, St. Mary’s Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA
Funeral Service: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:00AM, St. Mary’s Church, 1 Church Square, Franklin, MA
Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery, 88 Granite St, Uxbridge, MA

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox