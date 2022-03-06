REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Funeral arrangements have been released for Mass. State Trooper Tamar Bucci, who was killed on duty last week when her cruiser was hit by a tanker truck on I-93 in Stoneham.

On Sunday, the funeral home said a visitation will be held on Tuesday at Saint Anthony of Padua Church in Revere from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The church will also hold a celebration of life on Wednesday starting at 11 a.m.

