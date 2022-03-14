WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Cohassett police officer who suffered a fatal heart attack Friday.

Officer Mark L. Jenkins, who is also a Coast Guard veteran, collapsed while with coworkers in the late afternoon, according to Cohassett Police Chief William Quigley.

CPR and life-saving measures were performed on Jenkins but were unsuccessful, Quigley said.

“While our hearts are filled with sorrow, they are also filled with love, as we help Mark’s wife and children with final arrangements,” Quigley said. “Please say a prayer for the Jenkins family.”

A wake for Jenkins is set to take place at the McDonald / Keohane Funeral Home on Main Street in Weymouth on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m.

A law enforcement walk-through will happen a half hour before the wake.

The funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Parish in Liberty Street in Braintree.

A burial will follow with full Coast Guard honors at St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Central Street in Rockland.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)