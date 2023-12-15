WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The funeral for fallen Waltham police officer Paul Tracey was held at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted church Friday as the community continues to mourn Tracey after his death last week.

Thousands gathered for the funeral, which included a moving eulogy by the officer’s brothers and remarks by Tracey’s daughter and godson.

READ MORE: Thousands gather in Waltham for funeral for fallen officer Paul Tracey

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)