LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The Maine Board of Funeral Services decided at a hearing Tuesday to indefinitely suspend the license of a funeral director who let 11 bodies decay in the basement of his company’s building.

The decision was part of a consent decree offered by the attorney general and the attorney representing Kenneth Kincer, WMTW-TV reported.

Investigators found that Kincer stored the bodies in the basement of Affordable Cremation Solutions between April and May.

The board also indefinitely suspended the license of the funeral home. It had previously suspended both Kincer and the company’s licenses for 30 days.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)