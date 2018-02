BOURNE, Mass. (WHDH) — The funeral for a Marine from Rochester was held Friday in Bourne.

Becket Kiernan, 18, died at a Marine base in California earlier this month from a bacterial infection.

People paid their respects to Kiernan by lining the streets on Route 25 from the Bourne Bridge to the entrance of the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne.

