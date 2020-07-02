Funeral held for off-duty officer killed in Salem crash

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Mourners gathered in the Salem Common on Thursday for a funeral ceremony for an officer killed a week ago in a crash.

Salem officers, family and friends paid their respects to Dana Mazola, 56, who was laid to rest following a tragic crash on June 25.

The 31-year veteran of the police force was killed on Jefferson Avenue while off the job on June 25 – eight hours after he filed for retirement, police said.

Salem officers attended Thursday’s ceremony to remember the man who they say was selfless on and off of the job.

Mazola leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

