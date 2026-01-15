UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A final farewell for Uxbridge police officer Stephen LaPorta Thursday, as the community gathered at St. Mary’s Church in Franklin for a funeral Mass.

His casket was seen draped in an American flag as it was carried out of the church. Law enforcement from across the region were in attendance to pay their final respects to LaPorta. A 21-gun salute in his honor was also held outside the church.

Following the service, people were encouraged to line a procession route from Franklin to Uxbridge to show their support for the family.

Officer LaPorta was hit by a tractor-trailer while helping a stranded driver on Route 146 on January 7.

Governor Maura Healey said the family has her fully support during this difficult time.

“I’ve been in touch with them of course, and certainly I and the state will do everything we can to support the family,” Healey said.

LaPorta is survived by his wife and 13-year-old son.

