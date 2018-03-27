NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City firefighter killed while battling a blaze on a movie set is being hailed as a hero in the majestic St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, noting that Catholics are observing Holy Week, said Tuesday that Lt. Michael Davidson gave his life for others, as Jesus did.

Dolan says Davidson’s blood contained “the DNA of the FDNY.”

Davidson’s casket arrived at his funeral on a firetruck adorned with his name and black-and-purple bunting.

Throngs of white-gloved firefighters in dress uniform stood at attention along Fifth Avenue.

Davidson was overcome by smoke early Friday at a Harlem building where a movie starring Edward Norton, Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe and Alec Baldwin was being filmed.

He leaves behind a wife and four young children.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)