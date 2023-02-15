ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A funeral Mass is planned for an Andover mother and her 12-year-old son, who were killed last week in an apparent murder-suicide.

Visitation hours will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s Prep in Danvers as students mourn the loss of their sixth grade classmate Sabastian Robinson and his mother Linda. The funeral Mass will be held Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

Police believe 56-year-old Andrew Robinson shot and killed his wife and son before turning the gun on himself.

Officers were first called to the victims’ home on 48 Porter Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 9. According to officials, the call came from inside the home just after 3:21 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers were forced to breach two doors before discovering the victims, “all deceased from gunshot wounds,” according to officials with the DA’s office.

Investigators are still working to figure out a motive.

