LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a mother from Lynn who died Tuesday while trying to save her 10-year-old son from a river in New Hampshire.

.A Wake for Melissa Bagley, 44, will be held at Solimine Funeral Home in Lynn on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church in Swampscott.

