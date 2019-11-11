Funeral plans set for Buffalo Wild Wings manager killed in chemical incident

BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the man who died after a chemical incident at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Burlington last week.

Visiting Hours for Ryan Baldera, 32, of Lawrence, will be held at Goundrey and Dewhirst Funeral Home in Salem, New Hampshire, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday. His funeral will be held Thursday at Michael’s Church in North Andover.

Baldera passed away Thursday after inhaling toxic fumes while trying to clean up two chemicals that were accidentally mixed inside the restaurant on South Avenue.

The family of Baldera are remembering him as “a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and cherished uncle, nephew, and son-in-law, to his close-knit family and friends.”

Baldera, who was recently married, leaves behind a wife and newborn son.

“His infectious smile, effortless ability to make you laugh and big heart drew people to want to know Ryan and remember having met him. He left this world doing what came so naturally to him: trying to help others,” his obituary read.

The Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce set up a GoFundMe to help support the Baldera family.

Donations may also be sent to The Ryan Baldera Memorial Fund at Cambridge Savings Bank: 214 Cambridge Street, Burlington, MA 01803.

