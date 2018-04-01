WINTHROP, Mass. (WHDH) – Friends and family plan to bid a final fairway to Joey Brancato.

Brancato – a Marine recruit – had been missing since November. His body was found March 28 by a driver along Route 95 in Canton.

He was just 21 years old.

Brancato’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the Maurice Kirby Funeral Home in Winthrop. Visiting hours will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

