Funeral service information for legendary Patriots broadcaster Gil Santos released

BOSTON (WHDH) - Funeral service information for Patriots Hall of Fame broadcaster Gil Santos has been released.

The Santos family has invited the public to a visitation period on Tuesday, April 24 between 4 and 8 p.m. at the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, located at 98 Bedford St. in Bridgewater.

All other services will be private.

Santos died Thursday on his 80th birthday and 57th wedding anniversary. He was born in Acushnet and grew up in North Fairhaven.

