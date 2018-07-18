HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones will bid a final farewell to fallen Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna at the end of the week.

Visting hours for Chesna will take place at St. Mary’s Church, located at 392 Hanover St. in Hanover, from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

A funeral Mass has been scheduled for 11 a.m. at the same church followed by a burial at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree.

Chesna was an Army veteran who served two tours of duty, where he was awarded the Purple Heart, according to his obituary.

He later fulfilled his childhood dream of becoming a police officer when he joined the Weymouth department six years ago.

He leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 9 and 4.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)