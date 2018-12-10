Funeral services set, fund established for fallen Worcester firefighter

WORCESTER (WHDH) - The City of Worcester has announced the dates and times for the wake and funeral services for a firefighter who was killed while responding to a massive blaze over the weekend.

Christopher Roy, of Shrewsbury, who has been with the department for about two-and-a-half years, died after becoming trapped on the second floor of the Lowell Street home around 4 a.m., Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie said.

On Monday, Roy was received by Alfred Roy and Sons Funeral home after passing by his station in a procession from the medical examiner’s office.

The wake will be at St. John’s Catholic Church on Friday from 4-8 p.m., with funeral services set for Saturday at 10 a.m., also at St. John’s.

Roy will be buried at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester.

City officials say a memorial fund has been established by Worcester Firefighters IAFF Local 1009 in the name of his daughter, Ava Roy.

Those wishing to donate can send checks directly to the Worcester Fire Department Credit Union, 34 Glennie St., Worcester MA 01605.

