BOSTON (WHDH) - A funeral Mass for longtime U.S. Rep. William D. Delahunt of Massachusetts, will be held in Boston on Saturday.

Delahunt died last week at his home in Quincy, Massachusetts, at the age of 82.

Delahunt served 14 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, from 1997 to 2011, for Massachusetts’s 10th congressional district. He also was the Norfolk County district attorney from 1975 to 1996 after serving in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1973 to 1975.

A motorcade is slated to arrive at St. Gregory Parish at 10 a.m. The service is set to begin at 11 a.m.

