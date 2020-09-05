Funeral underway for Brockton soldier found dead in Fort Hood Texas

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A funeral is underway for a Brockton man who was found dead after he went missing from Fort Hood Texas.

Sergeant Elder Fernandes was found dead last week after he was reported missing last month. Family members are gathering Saturday at St. Edith Stein Parish to pay their final respects.

Ferandes, 25, had reported sexual assault by a superior before he was transferred to Fort Hood.

He will be laid to rest at Melrose Cemetery in Brockton.

His family is calling for a Congressional investigation into his death.

Veterans line the front of St. Edith Stein in #Brockton to honor the family of 23 year old Sgt. Elder Fernandes. Sgt. Fernandes was found dead more than 20 miles away from Ft. Hood a week after he went missing. Family calling for congressional investigation. pic.twitter.com/Vz8MPd0noa — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 5, 2020

