WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a bus fire in Wellfleet after a Funk Bus went up in flames on Saturday, officials said.

The company says all passengers were safely transferred to another vehicle and there were no injuries.

“We applaud our driver’s efforts and calm command of the situation to offload the passengers and with his fire extinguisher attempt to put out the engine fire,” the statement read. “We will work to determine the root cause as our Funk Bus fleet is regularly inspected and maintained to ensure its safe operation.”

