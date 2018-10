SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A funnel cloud touched down on land and sea Tuesday in Sandwich.

Just beyond the Bourne Bridge, the funnel cloud appeared to have started on a beach before heading out to Cape Cod Bay.

The towering cloud formed around Sagamore Beach.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)