LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A reported explosion at a paperboard packaging and carton company in Lowell turned out to be a furnace issue, officials said.

Crews responding to Americraft Carton, Inc., located at 164 Meadowcroft St., shut down gas to the building as they investigated, according to the the Lowell fire chief.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there was a problem with their furnace.

Americraft Carton and National Grid are investigating the incident further.

No injuries were reported.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)