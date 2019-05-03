(WHDH) — Ikea may be best known for their furniture but the company is also dabbling in the culinary industry.

The retailer currently sells Swedish meatballs and now they’re working on creating meatless meatballs.

Ikea officials hope to make a vegetarian meatball that “looks and tastes like meat but is made from plant-based alternative proteins.”

The company has run tests and developed prototypes with different potential partners but they say they haven’t narrowed things down quite yet.

Once they get the recipe solidified, the plan is to start testing the new product in select markets next February and eventually sell them in restaurants worldwide.

