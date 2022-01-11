(WHDH) — Are you a fussy sleeper? If so, a sleep news and mattress review platform might be interested in paying you to test and review an array of the latest sleep aids and devices.

Sleep Junkie, a platform that provides research, analysis, and reviews on all topics related to sleep, is looking to recruit a fussy sleeper to assist in finding the best sleeping aids on the market.

“The search comes after the company saw spikes in Google searches related to lack of sleep, and wanted to determine the best products that can help those who struggle to get a restful night,” Sleep Junkie said in a news release.

Sleep Junkie says it analyzed Google Trends data to discover that searches for “define sleep deprivation” had increased by more than 5,000 percent over the last year, along with a 400 percent increase in “sleep aids for insomnia.”

The selected candidate can earn up to $2,000 or $250 per hour over an eight-week period and will be required to track their sleep through a tracking app, as well as submit a review of eight different sleeping products.

The products will include apps, pillows, eye masks, and bedding. Each review will take roughly one hour and will be completed using an online form that answers sleep quality questions provided by Sleep Junkie.

Those interested in the position will be allowed to sleep and work from home but they must be available to start after Feb. 28.

To submit an application, click here.

