Future Lynn pot shop vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) – The home of a future recreational marijuana dispensary in Lynn was hit by hate on Monday.

Jordan Avery, president and CEO of Massachusetts Green Retail, Inc. said he was alarmed and concerned when he walked into the space that would become his place of business to find threatening and anti-Semitic messages.

Avery also found a machete hanging from the ceiling in a noose.

“A lot of hatred and anti-Semitism messages were left behind,” he said.

Sadly, he said he is not surprised by this act. He said he has been dealing with backlash from a neighboring community that has brought a lawsuit against him and the shop.

“There’s been signs left out front from people saying, ‘Save Saugus, no pot shop,” Avery said. “I have gotten and received phone calls from Saugus residents making, you know, very harsh comments and threatening remarks toward me and my company.”

As disturbing as this is, he says he will carry on with the construction and plans to open in the near future.

“So, am I shocked? I am upset and it is very upsetting that the tactics still continue to try to stop me,” he said. “I can promise you, and I will honestly tell you the truth, this will not stop me from opening.”

Lynn police are investigating the incident.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)