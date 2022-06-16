PATCHOGUE, NY (WHDH) – A high school senior rescued a teenager after she drove of a dock into a Long Island bay.

Anthony Zhongor, a 17-year-old high schooler, rushed to the dock with several other people and dove into the water to help.

“She went pretty deep in there,” said Anthony. “She was banging on the door, banging on the window, trying to break the window of course. And then that kind of got me nervous, scared for her. I took my clothes off and went into the water.”

Both struggled to open the door with no luck. Anthony then used his weight to assist in the woman’s escape.

“Weight made the nose of the car to go deeper into the water which helped the back get free and open the back up and she was able to escape from the back,” said Anthony.

The pair swam to shore together. Anthony even met the woman’s father.

“He jumped out of his car and jumped in and because of that, my daughter is alive and not really harmed, you know? I mean, it’s a miracle,” said Charles Samolinski, the girls father.

Anthony was recruited by the Marines and will be heading to boot camp in September.

“It’s a girl, it doesn’t matter who it was, they were suffering. I couldn’t watch anybody suffer in front of me,” said Anthony.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)