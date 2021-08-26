PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fans of “American Horror Story” will be able to venture to Provincetown at the beginning of September to enjoy a bakery that features sweet creations inspired by the show.

FX revealed Thursday that they will be opening the third “AHS Night Bites Bakery” in the Cape Cod town where filming for the 10th installment of “AHS: Double Feature” took place earlier this year.

The bakery previously held locations in New York City and Los Angeles.

The Provincetown bakery will be opening at Pat’s Happy Park on Commercial Street on Sept. 1 through 4 from 7 to 10:30 p.m.

It will only be open to guests 18 years and older with reservations, which can be made online at ahsnightbites.com.

