FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A spokesman for the owners of the Gabriel House issued a statement Monday addressing the fatal fire last week that left 10 people dead and dozens of others injured.

In a statement, George K. Regan Jr., spokesman for the Gabriel House, said, “There are no words to adequately convey the depths of our grief and shock over the devastating events of July 13 at the Gabriel House. Indeed, to call what occurred that night a tragedy is an understatement. Our hearts are broken for the victims and their families; their losses will never be forgotten.

We are eternally grateful to the Fall River Fire Department and Fall River Police Department for their heroic response to the fire, and we also thank the ambulance companies and medical personnel who provided exemplary and compassionate care to our victims.”

The statement continued, “The Gabriel House has been a fixture in the community for decades, and our staff – half of whom have been with us for 10 years or more – is deeply dedicated to improving the lives of our residents every day. We take pride in knowing that we make assisted living possible for many community members in need who might not otherwise be able to obtain that assistance. We are currently providing temporary housing to residents who were displaced by the fire.

Ensuring the safety of our residents has always been our paramount responsibility since our purchase of Gabriel House in late 1999. Maintaining compliance with all safety and building codes has always been our priority, and there were quarterly inspections of the fire suppression system – the latest as recently as five days prior to the fire.”

The statement added that ownership has provided sprinkler heads to state fire officials for further investigation along with documentation of regular tests of the sprinklers by the vendor, the most recent of which was performed on July 8 and found the sprinkler system to be in working order.

It concluded, “We will continue to provide investigators with whatever assistance they need. We, like them, realize the importance of knowing exactly what caused this catastrophe, and if there were factors that made it worse. Our community, our residents, and most of all, the families who have suffered these unimaginable losses, deserve nothing less. We deeply value our standing in the Fall River community and will continue to strive every day to be a responsible, compassionate, and caring neighbor.”

